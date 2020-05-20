EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Martinsville Circuit Court
Willie Freno Price Jr. of Roanoke was charged with cocaine distribution second offense. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with 6 years and 8 months suspended, license suspended for 6 months, 3 years of probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, plus costs. The offense happened Oct. 19, 2006, resulting in arrest Feb. 3, 2012.
Samuel Lee Price Sr. of Collinsville was charged with two counts of hydrocodone/acetaminophen. The offenses allegedly happened Dec. 7, 2018, resulting in arrest Dec. 1, 2019. The next hearing is scheduled for June.
Isiah Tyrone Miller of Martinsville was charged with four counts of cocaine distribution third offense. The offenses allegedly happened June 5, 2018, through July 23, 2018, resulting in arrest on Nov. 2. The next hearing is scheduled for late May.
Dennis Dwayne Hall of Martinsville was charged with methamphetamine distribution. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 22, 2018, resulting in arrest Nov. 16. The next hearing is scheduled for mid-May.
Duvontae Lamar Keen of Martinsville was charged with firearm possession with cocaine, firearm possession by felon, cocaine possession, possession/transportation of a weapon by violent felon, firearm possession at school and three counts of cocaine distribution. The offenses allegedly happened June 26, 2018, resulting in arrest July 23, 2019. The next hearing is scheduled for late May.
Jonathan Keith Hunt of Axton was charged with methamphetamine possession and methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute. He pleaded guilty on Nov. 26. The offenses allegedly happened July 16, 2018 resulting in arrest May 8, 2019. The next hearing is scheduled for July.
Tyrone Angelo Cox of Bassett was charged with malicious wounding, grand larceny and entering house to commit assault and battery. The offenses allegedly happened Oct. 11, 2019. The sentencing will be in August.
Xavier Antonio Gilbert of Bassett was charged with robbery of residence with a gun, conspiracy to rob, use of firearm in a felony first offense, grand larceny, armed burglary, possession/transportation of a weapon by a violent felon, four counts of abduction by force/intimidation and three counts of grand larceny. The offenses allegedly happened July 8, 2019, resulting in arrest Sept. 3. The next hearing is scheduled for August.
Patrick County Circuit Court
Matthew Ryan Scott of Patrick Springs was charged with schedule I-II drug possession. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 12, 2019, resulting in arrest Nov. 5. The next hearing is scheduled for June.
Michael Lee Hoops of Princeton, W. Va., was charged with credit card theft. The offense allegedly happened May, 4, 2017, resulting in arrest Oct. 5, 2017. The next hearing is to be set.
Rodger Hayden Mitchell of Bassett pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to 3 years of probation and ordered to pay $680 restitution plus costs. The offense happened Aug. 4, 2018, resulting in arrest March 12, 2019.
Bobby Nathaniel Courtney of Stanleytown was charged with two counts of schedule I-II drug distribution. The offenses allegedly happened Aug. 31, 2018, and Sept. 5, 2018, resulting in arrest June 25, 2019. The next hearing is scheduled for June.
nse allegedly happened June 4, resulting in arrest Feb. 11. He pleaded not guilty April 10. The term hearing scheduled for later in May.
Patrick County Circuit Court
Erika Roxanne Canter of Mount Airy, N.C., was charged with pleaded guilty to five counts of schedule I-II drug distribution, two counts of imitation schedule I-II drug, two counts of conspiracy to distribute imitation schedule I-II drug, and a charge of conspiracy to distribute I-II drug. The offenses allegedly happened June 9, 2018, through Aug. 17, 2018, resulting in arrest Aug. 13, 2019. The sentencing is scheduled for later in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.