EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in all civil suits are reported, except in custody cases. All claims as filed with the courts represent only one side of the case. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Martinsville General District Court
Marlando Antoine Dalton of Eden, N.C., was charged with DWI first offense and attempting to elude police. The offense allegedly happened July 17, resulting in arrest July 18. The next arraignment hearing is in August.
Michael Shane Hairfield of Axton was charged with possession of a controlled substance. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 31, resulting in arrest July 14. The next hearing is in September.
Vergie Danita Martin of Axton was charged with bomb/burn threat (accused older than 15). The offense allegedly happened July 14, resulting in arrest July 15. On July 22 she was granted $25,000 secured bond. The next hearing is in August.
Ryan Evan Ward of Martinsville was charged with grand larceny and two counts of robbery of a residence. The offense allegedly happened July 8, resulting in arrest July 17. The next hearing is in August.
James Tyler Wyatt of Martinsville was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened July 14. The next hearing is in September.
Alex Daniel Cox of Martinsville was charged with possession of a controlled substance. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 27, resulting in arrest July 6. His bond hearing was July 18, and he was released on his own recognizance. The next hearing is in September.
Rachel Leanor Handy of Martinsville was charged with two counts of conspiracy to rob residence with a gun. The offense allegedly happened July 5, resulting in arrest July 7. Her bond hearings were on July 18 and July 25, and she was granted $12,500 bond for each charge, totaling $25,000. The next hearing is in September.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of bomb/burn threat (accused older than 15) against Jason Clayton Wright of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 7, resulting in arrest Nov. 27.
Jermar Shante Hairston of Martinsville was charged with DWI first offense and eluding police. The offense allegedly happened June 30 resulting in arrest. The next hearing is in September.
Michael Jamel Hollard of Bassett was charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit malicious assault-victim injured. The offense allegedly happened May 29, resulting in arrest July 5. His bond hearing was July 18, and bond was denied. The next hearing is in August.
Christopher Michael Wilson of Martinsville was charged with gun possession by nonviolent felon and possession of a controlled substance. The offense allegedly happened March 5. His bond hearing was July 18, and he was granted $35,000 secured bond.
Jay’Kwon Dajour Martin of Martinsville was charged with prisoner possession of unlawful substance and possession of a controlled substance. The offense allegedly happened March 31, resulting in arrest July 7. His bond hearing was July 18. He was granted $5,000 secured bond.
Donald James Burton of Ridgeway was charged with manufacturing a controlled substance and gun possession with schedule I/II drug. The offense allegedly happened June 23, resulting in arrest June 24. His bond hearing was July 18, and bond was denied. The next hearing is in September.
Draquonteous Joshun Finney of Martinsville was charged with street robbery with gun, use of firearm in a felony first offense and gun possession by a nonviolent felon. The offenses allegedly happened June 16, leading to arrest July 18. The next hearing is in August.
Carol Renee Brown of Bassett was charged with failure to stop at an accident causing damage of more than $1,000. The offense allegedly happened June 4 resulting in arrest July 6. The next hearing is in September.
Daniel Anderson Davis of Martinsville was charged with gun possession by a nonviolent felon. The offense allegedly happened July 21. The next hearing is in September.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of DWI first offense and failure to stop at an accident — causing damage of more than $500 against Lonnie Eugene Kennedy of Martinsville.
Stacy Earl Fontaine II of Martinsville was charged with shoplifting less than $500 third offense. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 30, resulting in arrest Dec. 31. The next hearing is in September.
Kristel Lynn Bashaw of Martinsville was charged with shoplifting less than $500 third offense. The offense allegedly happened April 5, resulting in arrest April 15. The next hearing is in October.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of weapon/ammo possession (not gun) and possession of weapon by a violent felon against Joshua O’Keith Belcher of Martinsville.
Brandon Keith Adams of Martinsville was charged with DWI third offense. The offense allegedly happened April 22. The next hearing is in August.
Darris Lavar Simmons of Martinsville was charged with assault of law enforcement/dept. of corrections person. The offense allegedly happened April 24. The next hearing is in September.
Isaac Lee Carter Jr. was charged with two counts of grand larceny-auto theft. The offense allegedly happened March 14, resulting in arrest April 11. The next hearing is in August.
Deanna Marisha Redd of Martinsville was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 25. The next hearing is in September.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of shoplifting less than $500 third offense against Roneisha Diane Coles of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened April 25.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of grand larceny against Douglas Wayne Harris of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened March 4.
Orlando Marquis Gravely of Martinsville pleaded no contest to a charge of DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with 1 year suspended, his license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and pay a fine of $350 plus costs. The offense happened April 17.
Martinsville Circuit Court
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of cocaine possession against Barry Paul Mullins of Martinsville.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of shoplifting $500 third offense against Charles Nathan Nunnery of Martinsville.
Jarriet Deonta Muse of Martinsville pleaded guilty to grand larceny, burglary at night to commit felony, entering house to commit assault and battery and grand larceny of more than $200. The offenses occurred Aug. 16, 2016, resulting in arrest May 11, 2017. The next hearing is in November.
Patrick County Circuit Court
Christopher William Vaughn of Bassett was charged with distributing a schedule IV controlled substance. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 17, 2016, resulting in arrest July 5. The next hearing is in August.
Jamie Lee Gray of Claudville was charged with distributing schedule I/II drug third offense. The offense allegedly happened June 22, 2018, resulting in arrest July 15, 2019. The next hearing is to be scheduled.
Lisa Marie Craig of Bassett was charged with identity theft. She pleaded guilty on July 1. She was sentenced to 5 years in prison with 5 years suspended, 5 years of unsupervised probation, and ordered to pay $15,663.04 restitution. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 27, 2012, resulting in arrest March 7, 2014.