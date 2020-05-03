EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Martinsville General District Court
Robin D. Doss of Martinsville was charged with shoplifting third offense. The offense allegedly happened April 3. The next hearing is scheduled for June.
Rodney Taylor Martin of Collinsville was charged with schedule I-II drug possession. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 22, resulting in arrest April 2. The next hearing is scheduled for July.
A judge dismissed a charge of failure to stop at scene of an accident causing damage estimated at $500 or more against Marvin Donnell Foddrell of Martinsville.
Kevin Paul Clifton of Martinsville was charged with schedule I-II possession with intent to manufacture and gun possession with schedule I-II drug. The offenses allegedly happened April 6. The next hearing is scheduled for June.
Conner William Craig of Martinsville was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened March 6. The next hearing is scheduled for June.
Jamie Lee Ore of Martinsville was charged with schedule I-II drug possession. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 4, resulting in arrest April 4. The next hearing is scheduled for June.
Jordan Edward Scales of Martinsville was charged with DWI third offense. The offense allegedly happened March 23. The next hearing is scheduled for July.
Montia Siera Spencer of Spencer was charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing damage estimated at $1,000 or more. The offense allegedly happened Feb. 29, resulting in arrest March 11. The next hearing is scheduled for June.
Brandon Lee Moxley of Bassett was charged with shoplifting third offense. The offense allegedly happened Feb. 20. The next hearing is scheduled for May.
Kent Wayne Kennedy of Martinsville was charged with assault of a law enforcement/dept. of corrections person. The offense allegedly happened March 29. The next hearing is scheduled for June.
John Anderson Koger of Martinsville was charged with gun possession by a nonviolent felon. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 7. The next hearing is scheduled for June.
Timothy Andre Hairston of Martinsville was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 25. The next hearing is scheduled for August.
Nicole Renee Hairston of Martinsville was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened Feb. 21. The next hearing is scheduled for July.
Cheryl Renea Jamison of Martinsville was charged with shoplifting third offense. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 24. The next hearing is scheduled for June.
Patrick County General District Court
Samuel Vargas Diaz of Biscoe was charged with paying/receiving admission for animal fight. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with the full term suspended, 1 year of unsupervised probation and ordered to pay a $200 fine, plus costs. The offense happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of second-degree murder, shooting firearm within 1,000 feet from a school, shooting firearm from vehicle and use of firearm in felony first offense against Jermaine Davis Penn Jr. of Patrick Springs. The offenses allegedly happened Jan. 26.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of second-degree murder, shooting firearm within 1,000 feet from a school, shooting firearm from vehicle, and use of firearm in felony first offense against Lonnie Deandre Reynolds of Stuart. The offenses allegedly happened Jan. 26.
Johnny Edwards Williams of Stuart was charged with destruction of property with intent-damage estimated at $1,000 or more. The offense allegedly happened April 1, resulting in arrest April 6. The preliminary hearing is scheduled for August.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of manufacturing a controlled substance, gun possession with schedule I-II drug and DWI first offense against Bradley Keith Puckett of Patrick Springs. The offenses allegedly happened Aug. 5.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of armed burglary at night to commit felony and abduction by force/intimidation against Yancy Christopher Greene of Critz. The offenses allegedly happened Jan. 27.
Jason Jarmaine Younger of Stuart was charged with 2 counts of grand larceny and 2 counts of entering structure to commit assault and battery. The offenses allegedly happened Feb. 9 and Feb. 16, resulting in arrest March 14. The next hearing is scheduled for August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.