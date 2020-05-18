EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Martinsville General District Court
Robby Allyn Barrett of Martinsville was charged with rape by force/threat. The offense allegedly happened April 9. The next hearing is scheduled for August.
Sharon Gail Young of Martinsville was charged with DWI second offense. The offense allegedly happened March 15. The next hearing is scheduled for June.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of shoplifting third offense against Roneisha Diane Coles of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Feb. 27.
Alisha Danielle Brown of Martinsville was charged with schedule I-II drug possession. The offense allegedly happened June 10, resulting in arrest Feb. 11. The next hearing is scheduled for July.
William Alonzo Vaughn of Martinsville was charged with shoplifting third offense. The offense allegedly happened March 21. The next hearing is scheduled for June.
Rodney Brent Walker of Martinsville was charged with gun possession by nonviolent felon. The offense allegedly happened April 13. The next hearing is scheduled for July.
Lamar Tyrell Niblett of Martinsville was charged with possession/transportation of a weapon by a violent felon, weapon/ammunition possession (not gun) and marijuana distribution (1/2 oz.-5 pounds). The offenses allegedly happened April 9. The next hearing is scheduled for August.
Patricia Beth Inman of Collinsville was charged with schedule I-II drug possession with intent to manufacture, sell/distribution of schedule IV drug, and two counts of gun possession with schedule I-II drug. The offenses allegedly happened April 29, 2019, resulting in arrest Feb. 3. The next hearing is scheduled for July.
Mark Timothy Christopher of Martinsville was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 9. The next hearing is scheduled for August.
Kennedy Kent Wayne of Martinsville was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 1. The next hearing is scheduled for June.
A judge sent to circuit court charges of entering house to commit assault and battery, destruction of property with intent (damage estimated at $1,000 or more) and petty larceny against Steven Arnell Hairston of Martinsville. The offenses allegedly happened Feb. 29.
Patrick County General District Court
Christopher Dwayne Hylton of Bassett was charged with grand larceny. The offense allegedly happened July 9, resulting in arrest Dec. 16. The preliminary hearing scheduled for April 14 was rescheduled to July.
Rocco Vito Toto of Stuart was charged with embezzlement of $500 or more. The offense allegedly happened June 1, resulting in arrest Jan. 23. The preliminary hearing scheduled for April 14 was rescheduled to July.
Steven Leo Goff Jr. of Patrick Springs was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 15. The hearing scheduled for April 14 was rescheduled to July.
Roger Gray Sawyers of unknown origin was charged with abduction by force/intimidation and armed burglary at night to commit felony. The offenses allegedly happened Jan. 20. The preliminary hearing scheduled for April 14 was rescheduled to July.
