EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Martinsville General District Court
Eddie Lee Bryant of Henry was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened March 21. The next hearing is scheduled for June.
Brandon Ryan Horne of Martinsville was charged with schedule I-II drug possession. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 14, resulting in arrest March 17. The next hearing is scheduled for June.
Lisa Marie Oneil of Martinsville was charged with two counts of schedule I-II drug possession. The offenses allegedly happened Dec., 15 resulting in arrest March 19. The next hearing is scheduled for July.
Maxwell Tyler Roupe of Martinsville was charged with eluding police. The offense allegedly happened March 22. The next hearing is scheduled for August.
Mary Ann Turner of Ridgeway was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The offense allegedly happened March 26, resulting in arrest April 17. The next hearing is scheduled for June.
Travis Taurean Martin of Roanoke was charged with DWI first offense and eluding police. The offenses allegedly happened Oct. 6, 2018. The next hearing is scheduled for July.
Kevin Paul Clifton of Martinsville was charged with possession with intent to manufacture schedule I-II controlled substance and gun possession with schedule I-II controlled substance. The offenses allegedly happened April 6. The next hearing is scheduled for June.
Alvin Chauncer Martin of Martinsville was charged with petty larceny felony offense. The offense allegedly happened March 11, resulting in arrest March 23. The next hearing is scheduled for June.
John Carson Meeks of Bassett was charged with schedule I-II drug possession. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 28, resulting in arrest March 21. The next hearing is scheduled for June.
Melissa May Smith of Bassett was charged with credit card fraud and petty larceny felony offense. She pleaded no contest to credit card fraud and pleaded guilty to an amended charge of petty larceny misdemeanor charge. She was sentenced to a total of 2 years in jail, with 2 years suspended, and ordered to pay a $50 fine, plus costs. The offenses happened Nov. 2, resulting in arrest Jan. 18. The next hearing is scheduled for July.
Rodney Brent Walker of Martinsville was charged with gun possession by a nonviolent felon. The offense allegedly happened April 13. The next hearing is scheduled for June.
Patrick County General District Court
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of gun possession by a nonviolent felon against James Daniel Biggs of Critz. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 5.
Kimberly Helms Harris of Martinsville was charged with shoplifting third offense. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 25, resulting in arrest Feb. 13. The next hearing is scheduled for October.
Tommy Joe Strothers Jr. of Meadows of Dan was charged with eluding police felony offense. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of eluding police misdemeanor offense. He was sentenced to 6 months in jail plus costs. The offense happened Oct. 26, resulting in arrest Feb. 1.
