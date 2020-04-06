Law enforcement agents in the city were called out several times this past weekend for cases involving domestic violence, with at least two cases resulting in arrests.
Martinsville City Police responded at least twice to reports of domestic violence at an apartment complex at 935 Blankenship Road.
Just after 6 p.m. Friday two people were arrested on charges of harming one another.
“The call came in from a third party as a stabbing,” Martinsville Deputy Police Chief Rob Fincher said. “It was a domestic between a couple that have a child together.”
Fincher did not have the ages of either person, but he said Ombae Johnson and Mada Smith were both arrested for domestic assault.
There were several other unrelated incidents of a domestic nature in the city that required intervention by police, but no other domestic arrests were noted.
The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office reported a Patrick County woman was arrested Saturday on a felony charge of trying to strangle someone.
Laura Leigh Crook, 20, of 71 Susan Circle in Patrick Springs was arrested by Sheriff’s Sgt. D.L. Foley.
There were no specifics provided, but the charge is trying to strangle another causing wounding or injury and a misdemeanor charge of assault on a family member.
No other information was available.
The Southside Survivor Response Center, which serves Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties did not respond to a request for comment.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.