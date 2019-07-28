Martinsville Police Department has rounded up 32 individuals who were indicted earlier this week by a grand jury on a variety of drug charges.

As of Friday, they were in state or federal custody.

A grand jury returned 228 indictments Monday, 166 of which were sealed until served or for five days under an order by Judge G. Carter Greer.

Many of the indictments that were initially unsealed or had been served as of early Wednesday afternoon are drug-related, including distribution, possession or conspiracy to distribute.

An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is a grand jury’s determination that enough evidence exists to have a trial.

Arrest details were provided, and there were photographs released of some of those arrested.

MPD was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Patrick County Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police, the United States Marshal’s Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, The Drug Enforcement Administration Diversion Control Division and assisted by the Martinsville Sheriff’s Office and the Martinsville Henry County 911 Center began making the arrest on the narcotic’s warrants.