A teenager from Martinsville has been denied bond in a shooting on March 3 in Danville.
Kalob Wayne Jones, 19, appeared Wednesday morning in Danville General District Court.
He is one of two suspects identified by police in the shooting on Seeland Road, which damaged several cars and caused a graze wound on someone’s cheek.
He is charged with shooting firearms from vehicles, attempted malicious wounding and maliciously shooting at a vehicle.
His co-defendant, Quentin Dewhan Pinchback, 19, of Danville, was denied bond on the same charges on March 6
Both teenagers will share a preliminary hearing in general district court in May.
