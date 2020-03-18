A teenager from Martinsville is wanted in a shooting on March 3 in Danville that injured one person.
Kalob Wayne Jones, 19, is one of two suspects identified by police in the shooting on Seeland Road, which damaged several cars and caused a graze wound on the cheek of an occupant of another vehicle.
Quentin Dewhan Pinchback, 19, of Danville was denied bond Wednesday morning in Danville General District Court.
Witness testimony described seeing a gold SUV with three men in black hoodies driving through Seeland Road, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Nathan Freier said.
Jones remains at large, and both are charged with attempted malicious wounding, shooting from a moving vehicle and shooting at a vehicle.
Police are “still investigating to see whether there was a third person involved,” Danville Police spokesperson Lt. Richard Chivvis said.
One person leaned out of the rear driver’s side and began firing a gun at a red, 4-door car that was stopped on the road, grazing the occupant on the cheek with one shot.
“If the bullet had been a couple inches one way or the other, it could have been lethal,” Freier said.
Another individual, who was speaking to someone inside the red car, dropped to the ground and avoided the bullets, Freier said.
Multiple witnesses, surveillance video and social media footage pinned Pinchback as the driver of the gold SUV, which was later found with a broken rear windshield at 108 Baskerville Court, where Pinchback lives with his mother.
When authorities searched the residence, they found a magazine for a firearm and multiple black hoodies.
A 911 call brought authorities to the scene on Seeland Road, where at least one vehicle was damaged by the gunfire. Another 911 call led police to 108 Baskerville Court, where they found the gold SUV with a broken rear windshield. Authorities determined the two calls were connected.
Caleb Ayers reports for the Register & Bee in Danville. Reach him at 434-791-7981.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.