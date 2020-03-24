A Martinsville woman has been arrested on charges she attempted to rob a residence when a man living there was shot.
Henry County Sheriff's deputies on Monday arrested Courtney Leigh Helms, 25, of 1446 W. Fayette St., who had been a suspect since the wounding of a man on March 17 in Collinsville.
Deputies continue to look for two other people whom they say were wearing dark-color, hooded shirts and masks when they entered the residence of Jeffrie Bernard Hairston, 30, at 79 Ridgemont Circle, a Henry County Sheriff's Office release said.
The Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call at 1:51 p.m. indicating a person had been shot. Deputies found Hairston with a gunshot wound to his buttocks.
He was taken to Sovah Health-Martinsville, where he was treated and released.
Investigators determined that Helms and the two men had attempted to rob Hairston when the shooting occurred, the release said.
Helms is being held in the Henry County Jail and is due in Henry County General District Court for her arraignment at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.