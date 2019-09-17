A Martinsville woman has been charged after an infant was rescued from a closed vehicle in the parking lot at Walmart in Martinsville just before noon Monday.
Francis Cabiness Kissee, 62, of 316 Inge Dr., Martinsville, was arrested Monday and charged with one count of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor (misdemeanor). She was released on a $1,500 unsecured bond, a sheriff’s office release said.
Henry County deputies answered a 911 call and arrived at 976 Commonwealth Blvd. at 11:37 a.m. to find that a citizen had broken the vehicle’s window to remove the baby and take it into the store, the release said.
EMS responded and checked the child and said there were no injuries, the release said. The temperature in Martinsville at 11 a.m. was recorded at 87 degrees.
Deputies obtained surveillance video from the store security cameras and determined the child was in the vehicle with the engine off for less than 10 minutes. The age of the child was not disclosed.
All evidence was reviewed with the Commonwealth Attorney and Child Protective Services.
This incident remains under investigation.
Anyone having information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.