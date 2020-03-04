The woman who died in January in the Martinsville City Jail was killed by an accidental drug overdose, the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke has ruled.
Julie Ann Perdue Davis, 54, of 216 McCoy St. in Martinsville died of accidental acute methamphetamine toxicity and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, Western Virginia Assistant Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Amy Tharp said.
A meth overdose can cause a sharp rise in blood pressure that leads to hemorrhage, according to the American Addiction Center.
According to court records, Davis was arrested on Jan. 9 on a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace. Police returned two days later, on Jan. 11, and charged Davis with misdemeanor public swearing and intoxication.
She was jailed in the Martinsville City Jail, and her arraignment in Martinsville General District Court was set for 9 a.m. on Jan. 15.
Davis overdosed and died the day before her scheduled arraignment.
Martinsville Sheriff’s Major Laura Hopkins said at the time that Davis was “pronounced dead at the hospital.”
Hopkins told the Bulletin on Wednesday that she had not heard about the medical examiner’s report.
“They haven’t told us anything,” she said. “The state police are still investigating, and we are not able to comment until their investigation has concluded.”
Hopkins said Virginia State Police Special Agent B. McCraw was leading the investigation and had collected all of the evidence and information at the jail, including surveillance video.
McCraw did not return a call from the Bulletin, and Hopkins said Sheriff Steve Draper was out on disability because of a knee replacement and would not be back for a few weeks.
In June of last year Draper was asked the protocol for checking new inmates who may be hiding drugs.
“If drugs are suspected, or if a person is being processed in on drug charges, a ‘squat and cough’ procedure is conducted,” Draper said. “A full cavity search can only be done at the hospital.”
Draper said that inmates not under suspicion or arrested on other charges, are processed without the procedure.
When asked if a new inmate who was determined to smuggle drugs in was likely to be successful given current protocol, Draper answered: “Yes.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
