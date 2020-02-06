A Martinsville woman died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night.
Donna Day Spencer, 52, of Martinsville was attempting to cross the street in the 300 block of Fayette Street was she was struck by a 2014 Toyota Prius," a report from the Martinsville Police Department said.
"She succumbed to her injuries at Roanoke [Carilion] Memorial," Martinsville Police Lt. S. E. Hines said.
Martinsville police responded to the scene at 6:25 p.m., the release stated. Spencer was transported to Sovah-Martinsville and then to Roanoke Carilion Memorial.
Investigators processed the scene and interviewed witnesses, but no charges have been filed.
The case is still under investigation by Martinsville Police's Crash Reconstruction Team.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Hines at 276-638-8751 or Crime Stoppers at 276-63-CRIME.
