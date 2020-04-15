A Martinsville woman has died in a Roanoke hospital after hanging herself last week in the Henry County Jail.
Delberia Bradley Alcorn, 34, died Monday at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she had been sent after being found hanging by a bedsheet on Friday, a release from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said.
Her body has been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
Alcorn was found about 4:14 p.m. after deputies working in the control room noticed the inmate had hung up a blanket to obscure the camera view, the release said.
Deputies went to the cell and found Alcorn unresponsive. They administered life-saving measures, including CPR, until EMTs arrived from the Henry County Department of Public Safety and Fieldale-Collinsville Rescue Squads, the release said.
Alcorn had a pulse when she was sent by air to Roanoke, the release said. She died three days later.
Alcorn had been held without bond in the Henry County jail since Jan. 2, 2019, on 11 felony charges and one misdemeanor, the release said.
She had exhibited no behavior requiring her to be under any type of extra watch, the release said.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has conducted an internal investigation and reported the death to the Virginia Department of Corrections, which will conduct an investigation and submit its findings to Virginia Board of Corrections for review.
