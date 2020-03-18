The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Martinsville woman in connection with a shooting and attempted robbery of a man in Collinsville on Tuesday.
Deputies are looking for Courtney Leigh Helms, 25, of 1446 W. Fayette St., Martinsville, as one of three people who entered the residence at 79 Ridgemont Circle in Collinsville, where Jeffrie Bernard Hairston Jr. was wounded during an attempted robbery, an HCSO release said.
Helms is being sought on charges of attempted robbery. The other two suspects, both described as black men who were wearing dark-color, hooded shirts and masks, have not been identified and also remain at large.
The incident unfolded at approximately 1:51 p.m. when the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call that an individual had been shot at 79 Ridgemont Circle, the release said.
Deputies found Hairston, 30, the resident wounded. He was transported to Sovah-Martinsville, where he was treated and released for a wound to his buttocks.
Investigators determined that Helms and the two men had attempted to rob Hairston when the shooting occurred, the release said.
Anyone having information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Helms is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.
