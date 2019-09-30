A Martinsville man was transported with non-life-threatening injuries after an improvised explosive device detonated in his face Friday night, leading to charges for him and a neighbor.
James Marvin Hundley, 37, of 190 Konya Dr., Martinsville, was flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital to be treated following the incident at 124 Konya Dr., a Henry County Sheriff’s Office release said.
The resident of that address, Jonathan Wayne Hubbard, 52, and Hundley each were charged with two felonies, the release said.
At 9:49 the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Communications Center received a call that said a firecracker had exploded in an individual’s face at 124 Konya Dr., the release said.
Henry County Sheriff’s deputies, Henry County Public Safety and Ridgeway Rescue responded to the scene and found Hundley injured.
Investigators discovered that the device that exploded was not a firecracker but a small IED. Hundley and Hubbard are alleged to have built the device, the release said.
Virginia State Police bomb technicians were consulted during the preliminary investigation.
Hundley and Hubbard each are charged with possessing materials to manufacture an explosive device and possession of an explosive device, both felonies.
Hundley is being held in the Roanoke City Jail with a $1,500 secured bond. Hubbard is in the Martinsville City Jail with no bond.
Anyone having information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463).
The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.
