Zachary Ryan Button Tallman and David Jason Wiseman, who were charged in unrelated cases with animal cruelty resulting in death of a dog, recently were sentenced in Henry County Circuit Court, each on a lesser charge.
Tallman, 19, of Bassett, who pleaded guilty to an amended charge of misdemeanor cruelty to animals-generally, was sentenced to 12 months in jail, with 11 months and 26 days suspended on conditions including court costs and 1 year of supervised probation.
He also pleaded guilty as charged to misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm and was sentenced to 12 months in jail, all suspended on conditions including 1 year of supervised probation.
According to a criminal complaint, Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy J.S. Semones initially responded to the 3700 block of Stones Dairy Road on Dec. 10 in reference to a dog being shot.
Tallman, the deputy wrote in the complaint, said he had shot his neighbor’s dog because it was in his yard.
Tallman said the dog was not being aggressive. He shot the dog – a male, black-and-white shepherd mix – with a Remington .22-gauge long rifle, according to the complaint.
“While in the process of shooting the dog, Mr. Tallman was shooting toward the neighborhood of Sanville Heights,” Semones wrote. “Mr. Tallman shot toward several residences while several people were outside in their backyard.”
David Jason Wiseman, 43, and his wife, Brandy Lea Wiseman, 31, of Martinsville initially were each charged with a felony in the death of a Chihuahua – left in a home for days – but were convicted of a misdemeanor charge in that case, as well as a misdemeanor charge in the starvation of another dog.
In Henry County Circuit Court on June 25, Judge Marcus Brinks held a joint trial for the Wisemans. Each was charged with the felony of animal cruelty, causing death, in the case of a small, tan dog, and misdemeanor animal cruelty-deprivation for the condition of a black-and brown shepherd mix found Dec. 17 in the same home, at 191 Hendricks Court in the Martinsville area.
After hearing evidence, Judge Brinks reduced the felony charge against the Wisemans to misdemeanor animal cruelty and convicted them of that charge, in the death of the Chihuahua. Brinks also convicted the Wisemans of the misdemeanor charge involving the shepherd mix, which survived.
Brinks sentenced Brandy Lea Wiseman to 24 months in jail, with 12 months suspended on conditions including a $500 fine and court costs.
David Jason Wiseman was sentenced on July 23. On the charge of misdemeanor animal cruelty, in the death of the Chihuaha, David Wiseman was sentenced to 12 months in jail, with 9 months suspended on conditions including a $500 fine and court costs. On the charge of misdemeanor animal cruelty in the case involving the shepherd mix dog, David Wiseman was sentenced to 12 months in jail, with nine months suspended.