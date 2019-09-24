Two men are wanted for robbing the U.S. Cellular store in Martinsville while one of them held a worker there at gunpoint.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the armed robbery at 11 p.m. Monday at 820 Commonwealth Blvd.
A woman told deputies she was cleaning the store when two unknown males she said were black forced their way in the front door and held her at gunpoint, a release from the sheriff’s office said.
While one man held kept a gun pointed at her, the release said, the other went to the rear of the store.
The suspects were in the store approximately two minutes, and, after taking a total of four iPhones, one iPad and the victim’s cell phone, they fled the store and left the area in a rust-colored compact car.
The suspects were dressed in all-black clothing and wore masks and gloves. Their images were recorded by surveillance cameras in the store.
The sheriff’s office is requesting the assistance of the public in identifying these individuals.
Anyone having information regarding the identity and their whereabouts of these is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).
The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.