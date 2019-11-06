Two more men have been sentenced after plea agreements in the killing in 2018 of a man in Axton.
Dylan Alan Day, 20, of Reidsville, N.C., and Landon Chase Handy, 20, of Liberty, N.C., have been sentenced to amended charges in the death Eric Adams, who was shot eight times and found lying on his living room floor.
Day was sentenced Oct. 17 in Henry County Circuit Court to 20 years, with 16 years suspended, to an amended charge of felony murder, 20 years with 16 years suspended for robbery with a deadly weapon, and 3 years for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Landon Chase Handy was sentenced to 20 years, with 18 years suspended, to an amended charge of felony murder, 20 years with 18 years suspended for robbery with a deadly weapon, and 3 years for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Henry County Deputies responded to a 911 call at 110 Keen Drive in Axton at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 18, 2018, and found Adams lying with blood behind his head and neck. Several shell casings were found on the kitchen floor.
The investigation revealed Day and Handy, along with Jake Andrew Lewis, 25, of Reidsville and Rebecca Lynn Greenberg, 23, of Kyle, Texas, were acquainted with Adams and went to his home with the intent of robbing him of electronic items.
The medical examiner determined that Adams was shot eight times, including three potentially lethal shots to the chest.
Lewis was sentenced on June 12 to 50 years, with 20 years suspended, for first-degree murder, 8 years for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and 40 years, with 38 years suspended, for robbery with a deadly weapon.
Greenberg pleaded guilty to robbery with a deadly weapon. She is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. on Nov. 18 in Henry County Circuit Court.
