Charges of second-degree murder against a man previously ruled incompetent now have been certified to a grand jury.
The case against Devontae Massey, 23, of Martinsville was moved along after a preliminary hearing Oct. 23 in Martinsville General District Court.
Massey is charged in the shooting death on Jan. 1 of Rasheem Oshea Hairston, of Eden, N.C., a former resident of the Martinsville area.
Massey had been declared incompetent to stand trial in May, but in September Judge Joan Ziglar ruled that Massey was competent to stand trial based on a "post-restoration report" by Rebecca Loehrer (a licensed clinical psychologist) that showed Massey "responded very positively to restoration services, and he has been restored."
In addition to second-degree murder, Massey is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless handling of a firearm, shooting at an occupied dwelling and shooting a firearm in a public place, causing injury.
Massey was at a party at 313 Clift St., according to a criminal complaint filed by Martinsville Police Sgt. Richard Ratcliffe, when witnesses said he became agitated. Witnesses said they saw Massey with a gun. He “had an obvious problem with Hairston,” the complaint reported.
The complaint said that at about 1:20 a.m. the suspect is alleged to have fired his weapon from the street in front of the “occupied dwelling.”
Responding police reported finding Hairston dead at the scene.
Shortly afterward, police were called to a hospital for a man who had been shot. That man, Massey, was treated at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police reported.
Massey was arrested that day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.