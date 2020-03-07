A Stuart man about to go on trial for the murder of his wife suddenly could be free on bond because of some mysterious new evidence that emerged last week to postpone his trial.
Thomas Pequignot was scheduled to face a jury on Thursday in Henry County Circuit Court after being indicted in May for the strangulation death of Lorene "Bug" Hopkins-Pequignot in January 2018.
Circuit Court Judge David Williams granted a joint motion by Henry County Commonwealth's Attorney Andrew Nester and Peguignot’s attorney, John Fisher, to delay the trial and release Peguignot on a secured bond of $10,000.
It was Pequignot who called 911 that January day and told the dispatcher that it appeared his home at 4436 Longview Drive in Fieldale had been broken into and that he could not find his wife.
When deputies arrived, they found Hopkins-Pequignot dead. The Medical Examiner's office in Roanoke determined the death was a homicide by strangulation.
“While working the crime scene to identify and collecting evidence, it became quickly apparent that it appeared to be a staged crime scene,” Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry said. “Evidence was collected, and then over the past 16 months we have continued working very diligently on this case, going through the evidence."
Court documents don’t disclose the piece of evidence that moved Williams to release Pequignot after nearly 10 months in the Henry County Jail on the requirement that he wear an electronic monitoring device and be confined to his daughter's home.
"There was evidence that came up on Tuesday," Nester said. "I immediately let Fisher know.
"Both sides agreed we needed time. ... There was not enough time from Tuesday evening until Thursday morning.”
The case had been scheduled for two days, but Nester said the prosecution wanted a 3-day trial "due to the volume of evidence."
If the trial had started on Thursday, "you've got Thursday, Friday and Monday or Thursday, Friday and Saturday," Nester said. "Neither side wanted that. It's not fair to the jurors or witnesses and there are other logistical issues."
Prosecutors haven’t said why they think Pequignot killed his wife. Copies of the search warrants and original police reports remain hidden from public view.
Henry County Sheriff’s Capt. Wayne Davis said the documents were not made available "in an effort to protect the integrity of the investigation."
Perry has said the mountain of evidence his investigators collected included "dozens of interviews, some in South Carolina and other locations."
On Friday, Nester said that information is still under wraps.
"There is very little to nothing I can say,” he said. “This is a trial by jury, and I cannot comment about anything that likely will affect anything."
Essie Handy of Ridgeway, Hopkins-Pequignot's sister, told the Martinsville Bulletin in January 2018 that a sheriff's official told her Hopkins-Pequignot was asleep when she was murdered and that some family members had observed blood all over the mattress after her death.
Fisher said after the proceeding on Thursday that the newly presented evidence could have a "big impact" on the case. Fisher did not return a phone call seeking additional comment on Friday.
Nester downplayed the new evidence as the reasoning for Williams’ allowing Pequignot to be released with conditions.
"Part of the agreement includes the speedy trial statute," he said, and Pequignot has been held behind bars as long as the law allows.
An offer of release under bond extends the amount of time a trial may be delayed.
Pequignot is scheduled to be back in court on March 16, when a new trial date is expected to be set.
Nester said as of Friday, Pequignot remained in the Henry County Jail.
"They have to order the EHM [Electronic Home Monitoring] he said. "I think they come from Colorado."
