Officers have arrested 129 of the 191 people who were indicted on drug charges in June in Patrick County after a nearly 2-year narcotics investigation.
Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith wrote in an email Friday afternoon that “129 have been arrested; 62 are either incarcerated in other facilities awaiting arrest prior to release or are fugitives.”
A Patrick County special grand jury convened June 6-7 and returned more than 650 indictments on 191 people. Approximately 35 law enforcement officers from multiple agencies assembled the morning of June 18 and began arresting those named in the indictments.
Many of the charges are for distribution of methamphetamine and heroin, and there are a number of charges for conspiracy to distribute drugs and firearms charges related to distribution, Sheriff Smith said in a previous interview.
Among those arrested on felony charges since July 31 are:
Brittney Nicole Creed, 29, New River Valley Regional Jail, three charges of distribution of Schedule I or II drug and two charges of conspiracy to distribute Schedule I or II drug.
Dennis Glenn Royer, 49, of Forest, three charges of distribution of Schedule I or II drug.
April Dawn Morton, 48, of 638 Morton Lane, Mount Airy, N.C., three charges of distribution of Schedule I or II drug.
Alexander Chase Schaaf, 24, of Salem, three charges of distribution of Schedule I or II drug, one charge of conspiracy to distribute Schedule I or II drug and two charges of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I or II drug.
Justin Nicholas Gregory, 25, Martinsville City Jail, one charge each of possession of methamphetamine/intent, possession of Schedule I or II drugs and possession of Schedule I or II drugs/intent.
Ericka Roxanne Canter, 31, 879 Chestnut Ridge Road, Mount Airy, four charges of distribution of Schedule I or II drug and three charges each of distribution of imitation Schedule I or II drug and conspiracy to distribute imitation Schedule I or II drug.
Sandra M. Osment, 29, 3208 Wards Gap Road, Cana, distribution of Schedule I or II drug.
Heather Millard Diehl, 41, 1765 Holly Tree Drive, Ararat, four charges of distribution of Schedule I or II drug and one charge of conspiracy to distribute Schedule I or II drug.
Holden Peter McClung, 31, of North Chesterfield, two charges of distribution of Schedule I or II drug and three charges of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I or II drug.
Ellis Ray Sawyers II, 22, address unavailable, three charges of distribution of Schedule I or II drug.
Robert Lee Hodge, 38, address unavailable, two charges of distribution of imitation Schedule I or II drug and one charge of distribution of Schedule I or II drug,
Michael Brynsley Young, 49, 903 Green Spring Road, Ararat, five charges of distribution of Schedule I or II drug, one charge of distribution of Schedule IV drug, three charges of distribution of marijuana, two charges of possession of gun with Schedule I or II drug, and one charge of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I or II drug.
Bridgette Nicole Bounds, 44, 1040 McIntosh Lane, Pinnacle, North Carolina, one charge each of distribution of Schedule III drug, distribution of imitation controlled substance and conspiracy to distribute imitation drug.
Randall Kinrod Hylton, 41, 843 Five Forks Road, Stuart, three charges of distribution of Schedule I or II drug and one charge of conspiracy to distribute Schedule I or II drug.
Dirk Thomas Hood, 34, of Rocky Mount, three charges of distribution of Schedule I or II drug,
Crystal Gail Lang, 39, 234 Neal Road, Mount Airy, N.C., three charges of distribution of Schedule I or II drug and two charges each of distribution of imitation Schedule I or II drug and conspiracy to distribute Schedule I or II drug.
David Lee Brown, 37, 180 Booker Street, Mount Airy, N.C., two charges of distribution of Schedule I or II drug and one charge of conspiracy to distribute Schedule I or II drug.
