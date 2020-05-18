The man Martinsville Police said led officers on a chase that ended in a shootout on New Year’s Day had his hearing continued in Henry County Circuit Court on Monday due to the ongoing COVID-19 crises, but new details have emerged in the case.
Thomas Joe Braxton III, 37, of Martinsville, remains in the Henry County jail on a charge of the attempted capital murder of a police officer. He also faces charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony (second offense), possessing or transporting a weapon by a violent felon and eluding or disregarding police.
A criminal complaint by Virginia State Police Special Agent Richard D. Conley is now on file in the Henry County Clerk's Office and provides details of an encounter that resulted in a Martinsville Police Officer and Braxton both being shot in an exchange of gunfire.
Conley stated in his report that Martinsville City Patrolman Michael Panos was on routine patrol in a marked police vehicle and in uniform with badge on when he tried to stop a black 2002 Toyota Tacoma pickup on Memorial Boulevard.
"After activating his emergency equipment, the vehicle failed to stop and continued south on Memorial Boulevard at a high rate of speed," wrote Conley.
The pickup turned right onto Joseph Martin Highway and continued at a high rate of speed and "turned right onto Theater Street, then onto Glen Ridge Street. The community is known as Glen Ridge Apartments," Conley wrote.
Once in the apartment complex, the vehicle slowed down enough for the driver to jump out and run.
"The vehicle continued through the parking lot, jumped a concrete curb, traveled down an embankment, crossed the Joseph Martin Highway and came to rest in the yard of 445 Joseph Martin Highway," Conley reported.
The gunfire came moments later.
"Following a brief foot pursuit, gunfire was exchanged," the report states.
Conley's report states that Panos received a single gunshot wound and Braxton received multiple gunshot wounds, but did not state location or the severity of the wounds.
Panos was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem and Braxton was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
"A Taurus .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol was located less than 20 feet from where Braxton ultimately stopped due to his gunshot wounds," the report states.
The Martinsville Bulletin has obtained a copy of a search warrant presented to Carilion from Conley and notes that several spent cartridge casings were located near where Braxton stopped.
The warrant also states that Braxton was treated for three days in the hospital and released Jan. 4. It demands the release of Braxton's medical records and the "results from any tests done on the patient's blood to determine if narcotics/ethyl alcohol are in the patient's body."
The test results have not been made public.
Braxton was convicted in 2000 on two charges of possession of a controlled substance and of attempted robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in 2002 and is "prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition and is considered a violent felon for purposes of possession of a firearm," Conley wrote in his report.
At his arraignment in January, Braxton asked for a court-appointed attorney, prompting Henry County General District Judge James R. McGarryand McGarry to ask a series of questions to determine eligibility.
“I worked temporary jobs mostly through Ameristaff,” Braxton said. “I couldn’t get steady work because of my background.”
Braxton said he had a wife and a 5-year-old child.
McGarry asked if Braxton’s wife was employed.
“My wife is in school and doesn’t work,” he said.
Court records show Braxton was unemployed and supported by his wife.
McGarry deemed Braxton qualified for a court-appointed attorney and said a court date would be set once an attorney had been assigned to the case.
Court records show Christopher Roop of Spencer has been appointed to represent Braxton.
Monday's hearing has been continued to June 16 at 2 p.m. in Henry County Circuit Court.
