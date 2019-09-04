EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in all civil suits are reported, except in custody cases. All claims as filed with the courts represent only one side of the case. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Patrick County General District Court
Bradley Keith Puckett of Patrick Springs was charged with gun possession with schedule I-II drug and manufacturing a controlled substance and DWI first offense. The offenses allegedly happened on Aug. 5. The next hearing is in October.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of felony gun possession against Marty Dale Dillon of Spencer. The offense allegedly happened July 1, 2018.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of eluding police against Jamie Lee Gray of Claudville. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 3, 2017.
Randy Leon Hutchens of Stuart was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 6. The next hearing is later in September.
John Dunton Watson of Richmond was charged with rape by threat or force. The offense allegedly happened July 25, 2018, resulting in arrest July 27. The next hearing is later in October.
Jesus Bueno-Alvarado of Chicago was charged with paying/receiving admission for an animal fight. The offense allegedly happened June 1. The next hearing is later in September.
Jorge Antonio-Abonce of Stuart was charged with paying/receiving admission for an animal fight. The offense allegedly happened June 1. The next hearing is later in September.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission for an animal fight against Carmelo Arellano of Stantonburg, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission for an animal fight against Javier Arroyo Aguilar of Asheboro, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission for an animal fight against Julia Crispin Dominguez of Elkin, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission for an animal fight against David Crispin Dominguez of Johnsville, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission for an animal fight against Felipe Garay of Jonesville, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission for an animal fight against Isreal Garcia Galindo of Axton. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission for an animal fight against Hector Gutierrez Bernal of Winston Salem, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission for an animal fight against Luis Alberto Lazo Cano of Ararat, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission for an animal fight against Tomas Morales Gonzales of Durham, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission for an animal fight against Francisco Anto Ponce Martinez of Mount Airy, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission for an animal fight against J. Jesus Rodriguez Chavez of Pilot Mountain, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission for an animal fight against Armando Rodriguez-Calleja of Winston Salem, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission for an animal fight against Aniceto Rojo Mendiola of Wilkesboro, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission for an animal fight against Roberto Salinas of Moravian Falls, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission for an animal fight against Jorge Sanchez-Gonzalez of Durham, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission for an animal fight against Jesus Soriano-Morales of Winston Salem, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission for an animal fight against Jose Marti Toledo-Elizarraras of Danville. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission for an animal fight against Octavio Vazquez-Ferrer of High Point, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission for an animal fight against Feliciano Alvarez Bello Jr. of Candor, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission for an animal fight against Phillip Andrew Baldwin of Mount Airy, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission for an animal fight against Candelario Becerra of Colfax, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission for an animal fight against Rosa Marie Garcia Dominguez of Winston Salem, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of waging money on an animal fight against Roger Dean Edwards of Marion, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission for an animal fight against Mauricio Garcia of Elkin, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission for an animal fight against Almanza Gerardo Villagomez of an undisclosed address in North Carolina. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission for an animal fight against Ranulfo Guzman Melo of Winston Salem, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission for an animal fight against J. Nativid Leguizamo Rodriguez, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission for an animal fight against Aniceto Rojo Mendiola of Wilkesboro, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission for an animal fight against Asbel Jorge Liborio Torres of Winston Salem, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission for an animal fight against Gerardo Lopez Chavez of Mount Airy, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission for an animal fight against Jose Luis Lopez Torres of Mount Airy, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission for an animal fight against Francisco Ponce-Estrada of Mount Airy, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission for an animal fight against Aaron Salazar Sanchez of Moravian Falls, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission for an animal fight against Faustino Arturo Santiago, of Winston Salem, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission for an animal fight against Albaro Luis Serrano of Stantonburg, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.