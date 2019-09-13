A Patrick County grand jury on Monday returned 48 indictments against 30 people, including two people charged with welfare fraud and welfare perjury.
Tammy Massey Rorrer of Stuart was indicted on four charges each of welfare perjury and welfare fraud.
Indictments allege that she committed welfare perjury by making false application for public assistance or affirming falsely to a matter required, on July 26, 2017, Dec. 28, 2017, June 21, 2018 and Dec. 2, 2018.
Indictments state that Rorrer is alleged committed welfare fraud by falsely obtaining or attempting to obtain by false statement or representation or other impersonation or fraudulent device food stamps, public assistance or benefits to which she was not entitled, between June 27 and Dec. 26, 2017; Dec. 27, 2017 and June 26, 2018; June 27, 2018 and Dec. 26, 2018; and Dec. 27, 2018 and June 27, 2019.
Julie Ann Simpson of Stuart was indicted on three charges of welfare perjury and one charge of welfare fraud.
Patrick County Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Vipperman wrote in an email that Simpson “is alleged to have not reported household income on her applications for SNAP, TANF, and energy assistance.”
SNAP is an acronym for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as food stamps. TANF is an acronym for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.
According to Vipperman and indictments, Simpson is alleged to have committed welfare perjury on Jan. 15, Feb. 19 and June 5, 2019; and to have committed welfare fraud between Jan. 15 and July 15, 2019.
“The amount of over-issuance of SNAP and TANF benefits totaled $3,570,” Vipperman said.
