Lonnie Deandre Reynolds, 18, of 12 Kelly Mill Road is in the Patrick County jail without bail on a charge of the second-degree murder of Damien Lamont Hairston, 27, of Martinsville.
According to a release from Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith, Hairston died Sunday evening as the result of a single gunshot wound, and Reynolds was arrested Monday morning.
The shooting appeared to have occurred in the parking lot of True Gospel Baptist Church parking, near the entrance to Patrick County High School on Virginia Route 8 in Stuart.
A large police presence was on scene about 10 p.m. Sunday, and the church parking lot was roped off.
Reynolds also was charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm within 1000 feet of a school and reckless handling of a firearm.
The investigation is being led by sheriff’s Investigator Tyler Wilson, and the Virginia State Police assisted in processing evidence at the crime scene, according to the release.
Smith said the investigation is ongoing and declined to provide further information.
