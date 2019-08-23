ACLU of Virginia's report

In 2015 the ACLU of Virginia gathered that information by sending a Freedom of Information Act request to 368 local law enforcement agencies to collect existing policies for review. The ACLU received and reviewed 59 local policies in response to these questions. The ACLU also reviewed the DJCS model policy.

Its findings:

One in six Virginia law enforcement agencies use body-worn cameras.

Only 3% of body-worn camera policies in place required officers to inform the public that they were being recorded. The DCJS model policy requires only that officers inform the public where “practical.”

Only 5% of body-worn camera policies in place required officers to allow a victim of crime to decline to be filmed. The DCJS model policy did not require officers to allow a victim to decline to be filmed.

Only 3% of body worn camera polices in place prohibited the use of body-worn cameras to record First Amendment protected activities such as peaceful protests. The DCJS model policy did not prohibit filming First Amendment-protected activities.

Only 5% of body-worn camera policies in place addressed body-worn camera usage on school grounds, and the DCJS model policy didn’t address that.

Only 12% of body-worn camera policies in place prohibited the use of body-worn cameras in a private residence if the residence objects. The DCJS policy did not prohibit use of body-worn cameras in a private residence if the resident objects.

The report added: While some individual policies do a better job in addressing some or all of these principles than others, as a whole, the 59 local agency BWC [body-worn camera] policies and DCJS BWC policy that the ACLU of Virginia analyzed fail to ensure that BWCs are deployed in a way that promotes transparency, accountability and trust. The policies often do not articulate clearly what actions and events should be filmed, and they miss the mark when it comes to protecting the privacy of individuals in sensitive situations. They do not properly safeguard footage from inappropriate sharing. They fail to provide ordinary citizens the access to their own data to which they are entitled. Finally, they lack mechanisms to hold officers accountable for intentionally or unintentionally violating policy.”