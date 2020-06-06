UPDATE
5:05 p.m.
Authorities have identified Robert Wayne Williams, 39, of Basset as the man killed following an altercation Friday night.
Deputies found Williams just inside the doorway to the apartment building with multiple gunshot wounds, the Henry County Sheriff's Office reports. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff office reports that it is trying to locate a person of interest: Douglas Hampton, Gillespie, 25, of Bassett. He lives at the Grace Drive apartment building where Williams was found.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The Henry County Sheriff's Department is investigating an altercation that resulted in a man dying at an apartment building on Grace Drive in Bassett about 10:40 Friday night.
Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry said there were males and females present at the apartment over a period of time and after what is described as a possible robbery where weapons were involved, a small, black SUV or crossover vehicle left the scene.
Perry said his department was looking for the vehicle and wanted to talk with Doug Gillespie and Michael Hodges Jr. who may "have relevant information related to the incident."
He encouraged anyone with information about the location of the vehicle or the whereabouts of Gillespie or Hodges to call the sheriff's office.
Investigators were in the process of obtaining a search warrant shortly after the incident occurred and the body was taken to the Medical Examiner's office in Roanoke for an autopsy.
Perry said the name of the deceased would be released pending notification of the family.
