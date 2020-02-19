A Fieldale man has been arrested and charged with shooting a pregnant Bassett woman in the face Tuesday night, which left her unborn child dead.
Krystal Anne McReynolds, 34, of McKinley Drive in Bassett, is in Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where she is fighting for her life, a release from the Henry County Sheriff's Office said.
Thomas Christopher McDowell, 35, of 42 Badger Drive in Fieldale has been arrested on charges of aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The release said that the matter remains under investigation and that further charges are expected.
The situation unfolded at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday when the Martinsville-Henry County Emergency 911 Center received a call of an individual who had been shot at 60 Fourth St. in Fieldale, the release said.
Deputies arrived at 9:52 and found McReynolds lying outside with “at least one gunshot wound to the face,” Henry County Sheriff’s Capt. Wayne Davis said in the release.
McReynolds was taken to Sovah-Martinsville and transferred to Carillon Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she is listed in critical condition and being treated for life-threatening injuries.
The unborn child died, but the release didn't say if it was dead at the scene. Its body has been taken to the Medical Examiner’s office in Roanoke to determine the cause of death.
A release earlier Wednesday from the HCSO said that a suspect had been identified and was being pursued. The new release did not say when or where McDowell was arrested.
He is being held without bond in the Henry County.
The release states the incident is still under investigation, and additional charges are anticipated.
Anyone having information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463. Crimestoppers offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.
