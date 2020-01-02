What began as an attempted traffic stop at the intersection of Memorial Boulevard and Askin Street in Martinsville late Wednesday night ended in a shootout in Henry County among two Martinsville Police officers and the motorist they were pursuing.
One officer and a man police identified as being 37 and from Martinsville were injured in an exchange of gunfire and transported to trauma centers. Both are expected to survive.
Residents from the area across from an apartment complex where the shootout occurred spoke of hearing shots and screams and watching as law enforcement agencies and emergency vehicles descended on the community just before 10 p.m.
The incident had begun at approximately 9:38 p.m. when Martinsville Police attempted to stop a 2002 Toyota pickup for a traffic violation, according to a release from Virginia State Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Richard Garletts.
“The operator of the vehicle refused to stop when the officer activated his emergency equipment, and a pursuit was initiated. As the pickup continued down Theatre Street in Henry County, the driver jumped from the moving vehicle and fled on foot,” Garletts’ release said.
Martinsville Police chased the man behind the Glen Ridge Apartments, which are located at 60 Theatre St., when the man began firing a gun and struck one of the officers, according to the release.
“They said one cop was shot in the shoulder, and the boy, he got shot five times,” said Leonora Harjrullahu, who lives across the street from Glen Ridge Apartments and said she witnessed the event as it unfolded.
“We were watching a movie; it was 9:30 [p.m.]. Me and my husband went outside and saw the shooting. The shooting was up there [pointing across the street to Glen Ridge Apartments]. “We ran inside, but then we went back outside and heard people screaming and crying. … And the cops came running with their guns and flashlights.”
The alleged suspect’s gun was recovered at the scene, and he was flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to the release from Garletts.
The release said a Martinsville Police officer was flown to Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem, N.C., and “is still being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.”
The officer was seen inside an ambulance being treated before being transported.
Martinsville Police Chief Eddie Cassady confirmed there were two officers involved in the shooting and that only one was injured.
But that’s pretty much where the flow of specifics about the incident ends, as officials left numerous unanswered questions about how the incident unfolded beyond the attempted traffic stop and chase, who specifically was involved, how many shots were fired.
When asked to identify those two officers and the man they were chasing, Garletts said, “We will not release those [names]. That will be up to the Martinsville PD [Police Department] to release those if they choose.”
Cassady declined to identify his officers who were involved or the man police only have identified as being from Martinsville and referred to as a “suspect.”
Cassady said Thursday afternoon that no charges have been filed, but Garletts in his release indicated that charges are pending.
The Virginia State Police typically is contacted to investigate shootings involving police officers.
No one has said why officers cited were trying to stop the Toyota. The 911 Call Center has declined to release transcripts of calls involving the incident, citing an ongoing investigation.
But the scenario – which saw the flashing lights and milling investigators lingering through the area through early Thursday morning — has left some who witnessed it shaken and concerned about their overall safety.
“I was scared and confused. I’m worried and uncomfortable to go outside,” said Boehona Sylejmani, 13, Harjrullahu’s daughter. “We were just watching TV when we saw blue lights and went outside and heard gunshots. … We heard screaming and the police telling us to go back inside.”
Harjrullahu said the neighborhood has become unsafe in the eight to nine years she has lived there.
“Cops come every single day. Every night there are arguments, fighting, girlfriends, drugs, cussing. They run this way in my yard to hide,” Harjrullahu said. “It makes it bad for kids.
“My laundry room is there [pointing to a room next to an outside door facing the apartments]. I’m scared to go to my laundry room.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.