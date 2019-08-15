A Ridgeway man has been arrested and charged with intent to deal narcotics after methamphetamine and heroin were found at a residence being searched by deputies from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.
Bobby William Murphy, 41, of 6570 Greensboro Road in Ridgeway, which is Room 117 of the Kings Court Motel, has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance classified in schedule I or II with the intent to distribute, both felonies, a release from the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies who had been working undercover searched that motel room Thursday and seized an undisclosed quantity of what is alleged to be methamphetamine and heroin, the release said.
These suspected narcotics will be submitted to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science for analysis.
Murphy is being held in the Henry County Jail on $3,000 secured bond.
This remains an open investigation, the release said, and additional charges are anticipated.
Anyone having information pertaining to this or any other narcotic trafficking operations is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.