A Ridgeway man with a long list of drug convictions but very little time behind bars is going back to prison.
Bradley Hunter Eanes of 180 Spartan Circle in Ridgeway was sentenced to 2 years in prison in Martinsville Circuit Court last week when he agreed to plead guilty after being charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and distribution of fentanyl on Oct. 9, 2018, and distribution of heroin on Oct. 25, 2018.
Eanes received a 10-year sentence, with 8 years suspended, for distribution of fentanyl. The other charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
This culminated a roughly 2-year spree by Eanes, during which he was charged and convicted or pleaded guilty to numerous drug-related charges that earned him roughly 37 years of prison sentences — with all but 5.5 years suspended.
That litany began on April 20, 2017, when Eanes was charged in Martinsville for possession of a controlled substance, possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine.
He received a total of 6 years in prison for the heroin and methamphetamine convictions, but the controlled substance charge was dropped. All of the jail time was suspended.
Then on July 8, 2017, Eanes received a 3-year suspended sentence for possession of methamphetamine and on Aug. 8, 2017, another 3-year suspended sentence for possession of oxycodone, both in Martinsville Circuit Court.
The first active jail time for Eanes came from the Patrick County Circuit Court, where he was sentenced to 5 years, with half of the time suspended, for distribution of schedule I or II controlled substances on Sept. 28, 2017.
An identical charge of distribution of schedule I or II controlled substances was brought against Eanes in Patrick County on Oct. 4, 2017, and another 5-year sentence was given, but this time all of it was suspended.
On Oct. 26, 2017 a Patrick County Circuit Court judge dismissed a charge of conspiracy to sell controlled substances but convicted Eanes of distributing schedule I or II controlled substances and sentenced him to 5 years in prison, with all of the time suspended.
Eanes was back in court for a pair of charges from Nov. 2, 2017, identical to those the month before. Again, a charge of conspiracy to sell controlled substances was dropped, and a 5-year suspended sentence was issued for distribution of schedule I or II controlled substances in Patrick County.
In November 2018 a Martinsville Grand Jury handed down 235 indictments, with 112 of those related to the distribution of illegal drugs following a bust that involved the Martinsville Police Department, Martinsville Sheriff’s Office, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Patrick County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, United States Marshal’s Service, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Eanes was among those indicted for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distributing methamphetamine on Nov. 6, 2017.
On May 9, 2019, he received a 5-year suspended sentence for the conspiracy charge and a 5-year sentence, with 3 years suspended, for the distribution charge.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
