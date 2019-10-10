Henry County Sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting late Thursday afternoon in Basestt.
At approximately 5:45 p.m. the Henry County 9-1-1 Communications Center received a call of a gunshot victim at 683 Murry Hill Lane.
The dispatcher indicated the victim had been shot in the head.
"There is an incident at Murry Hill resulting in a death. It is under investigation," Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry said.
No other information was made available.
