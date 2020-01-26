What started with a call of shots fired early Sunday morning ended with a body being found in the backyard of a house in Spencer and deputies looking for someone who knows something about that body.
Henry County Sheriff’s investigators found the body, described as African-American male wearing dark clothing, at 400 Arrowhead Circle in Spencer shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday.
But the sequence that led them there began at 1:46 a.m., when the Martinsville-Henry County 9-1-1 Center received a call of shots having been heard around 376 Arrowhead Circle.
According to a Henry County Sheriff’s office release, deputies responded but didn’t find anything – until daylight arrived.
“A neighbor called in having seen a body in the backyard,” Capt. Wayne Davis said.
That call came in at 8:18 a.m., according to the release.
“A body was discovered a distance behind the houses in that area,” Sheriff Lane Perry said. “An African-American male is deceased, and the body has been taken to the Medical Examiner’s office in Roanoke.”
Neither Perry nor Davis would say whether there were signs of foul play, nor would they speculate on how the person might have died.
The release stated the identity of the body was unknown and that it was wearing dark clothing.
Both 376 and 400 Arrowhead Circle are owned by Nathaniel Lowe, according to records on file with the Henry County Clerk’s office.
There were two cars parked in the driveway of the house where the body was found, but no activity from the residents could be seen.
Within site of the investigation, church services were under way at the Christian View Church as investigators combed the property.
This investigation is ongoing, and anyone having information regarding this death or the identity of the individual in the photographs is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500 for information related to crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.