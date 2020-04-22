A man has been hospitalized and a woman taken into custody after he was found stabbed at an apartment complex in Bassett on Wednesday afternoon.
The Henry County Sheriff's deputies responded to call to Brookshire Apartments on Brookshire Lane at around 1 and found a 48-year-old man with a stab wound to the abdomen.
A woman at the scene was taken into custody, and a social services officer arrived to address the needs of at least one child.
The man was transported to a landing zone near the Bassett Fire Department and transferred to an emergency helicopter. Where he was taken and the severity of his injuries are unknown.
Neither person has been identified, and the sheriff's office has not announced any criminal charges.
The Bassett Rescue Squad and Henry County Public Safety responded.
