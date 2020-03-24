The Henry County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery at the Stanleytown Food Lion on Fairystone Park Highway that happened around 11:45 p.m. Monday.
Although there is no immediate confirmation from the HCSO, this robbery is the fifth in the region this month that have similarities and possibly are connected.
The sheriff's office has released a new photo of the two people who robbed the Dollar General Market at 2426 Virginia Ave. in Collinsville on March 5.
The night before that robbery, the Neighborhood Market, at 707 Memorial Blvd. N. in Martinsville, was robbed.
Henry County Sheriff's Capt. Wayne Davis said investigators were not positive the two cases were related, but his office and the Martinsville Police Department were working together "to see if in fact they are the same suspects."
Another robbery occurred at the Family Dollar store at 8293 NC 87 in Wentworth, N.C., on March 18, at around 10:20 p.m., and then at 11:30 that same night two men attempted to rob the Food Lion at 607 W. Main Street in Danville, just after it closed. But an alarm went off, and the men fled.
Martinsville Police Chief Eddie Cassidy said the two men demanded cash from a cashier at the Neighborhood Market. One man indicated he had a gun in his pocket, and the men fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
In the Dollar General Market robbery in Henry County, Davis said, the men were "heavily clothed." One man was wearing a mask and gloves, and both men "brandished a handgun."
The clerks handed the men an undisclosed amount of money, and the robbers fled on foot. The clerks said both men looked like they were in their early 20s, just taller than 6 feet and of thin build.
At the Family Dollar in Wentworth, both men had handguns when they went in demanding money from the store employees. The robbers were wearing hoodies, masks and gloves and left with an undisclosed amount of money in what was believed to be a small pickup truck.
At the Food Lion in Danville, the store had just closed when two masked men wearing long coats forced employees back inside. One robber brandished a firearm and ordered an employee to open the safe. Before the safe was opened, an alarm sounded, and the robbers ran from the store.
One robber was wearing a hooded camouflage jacket, olive pants, tan boots, black gloves and a mask. The second was wearing a black, hooded jacket, black pants and a mask.
In all cases, no one was injured while the crimes were being committed.
Security camera footage shows the two robbers to be wearing similar clothing in all four robberies.
If you recognize either person in the photo, you are asked to contact you local authorities.
This story will be updated.
