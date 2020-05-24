A Stuart man has been arrested in Henry County following a shooting in Eden, N.C.
The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office reports that deputies responded early Saturday to a shooting at 14980 NC 87 in Eden.
Deputies found Kendra Danielle Cabiness, 26, with a gunshot wound to her upper right leg. Cabiness said she had been shot at 123 Ward Road in Eden. She drove herself to the Parkview Mart and called police.
Cabiness was airlifted to a Triad area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office reports.
A manhunt for Justin Antonio Hatcher, 30, of 2252 Creasy Chapel Road in Stuart began around 10:30 a.m. and about noon Henry County Sheriff's Deputies located Hatcher just across the state line.
Hatcher was jailed in the Henry County jail on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.