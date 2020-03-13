A Stuart man is wanted on two counts each of breaking and entering and grand larceny.
According to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith, Jason Jarmaine Younger, 35, of Fairystone Park Highway in Stuart is wanted in relation to the burglary of the Ironbelt Christian Church on Feb. 9 and the Fresh Harvest Christian Church on Feb. 20.
The churches are located in the Fairystone/Woolwine area of Patrick County.
Smith wrote in a news release that "numerous items, including music and sound equipment, were among property taken."
Anyone with information on Younger’s location is urged to contact Sheriff Smith at 276-692-7012 or Investigator Steve Austin at 276-692-5950.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.