A student could face charges after a threat of an explosive was delivered to Bassett High School on Friday.
A Henry County Sheriff's office release said that the threat emerged about noon but didn't specify how the threat was communicated.
Deputies working with school officials identified a female student who confessed that this was a hoax. The release said there never was a threat to the students.
Investigators will be working with juvenile intake in regards to possible charges, the release said.
