Law enforcement agencies in the area are looking for a suspect after a Fieldale woman was shot in the face Tuesday night on 4th Street in Fieldale.
Investigators say they have identified a suspect in the case, but no arrests have been made and no description of the suspect has been made available.
The woman was transported to Sovah-Martinsville and is being treated for nonlife-threatening injuries, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.
Her name has not been released.
