A Henry County teenager charged with killing his older cousin a year ago has pleaded guilty to the murder under an agreement with the Henry County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.
According to court records in the Henry County Clerk’s Office, Domineek Jaurice Richardson, 19, admitted to the second-degree murder of Eric Montequilla Barksdale, 32, who was shot and died on Feb. 2, 2019, just outside his home at 1648 Rivermont Heights Road.
Eight days later Richardson turned 18, and Henry County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Judge Susan Deatherage ruled that Richardson would be tried as an adult.
Richardson was charged with second-degree murder, but in December a new indictment by a Henry County Circuit Court grand jury charged him with first-degree murder.
“We reviewed the evidence and decided it supported a first-degree charge,” Henry County Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Nester said. “In a case like this it’s not unusual for the charge to be second-degree, but after reviewing the evidence, we found reason to believe the death [of Barksdale] was murder in the first-degree.”
The plea agreement reduces the charge back to second degree.
Nester said at the time there was no new evidence collected, only a re-evaluation of the evidence already on file.
According to Virginia law, a first-degree murder is a willful, deliberate and premeditated killing, whereas second-degree murder is either intentional or reckless, and occurs in the spur of the moment.
A first-degree murder conviction carries a prison sentence of 20 years to life. A second-degree murder conviction will result in a sentence of 5 to 40 years.
The details of the shooting were made available in a search warrant dated Feb. 4, 2019: “Information was given out that Dominique [sic] Richardson shot Eric Barksdale in the chest. The caller stated that Richardson left the scene on foot and started walking north on Rivermont Heights Road toward Memorial Boulevard.”
When deputies arrived, they found Barksdale lying unresponsive near the front porch of the residence, with gunshot wounds to his chest. He was transported to the Sovah-Martinsville emergency room, where he was pronounced dead.
“The argument that led to the shooting began inside the residence and as it continued to escalate the victim and suspect walked outside,” according to the report. “Once they were on the porch, the argument continued, and Richardson then shot Barksdale in the chest.”
A police report offered additional details: “During the course of the investigation, [witness] Camille Daniel advised that [Barksdale and Richardson] had been in a verbal altercation earlier in the night” and had gone outside.
Daniel was Barksdale’s fiancee and lived with him and their children at the house where the shooting occurred.
“Two minutes after they exited the residence, she heard multiple gunshots.” Daniel told police she saw Richardson walking away from the residence and that he told her Barksdale “would not get the [expletive] out of his face.”
Richardson turned himself into the Henry County Sheriff’s office three days later.
Autopsy results included in court records show Barksdale was shot five times.
A pre-sentence report has been ordered, and Richardson is due back in Henry County Circuit Court at 3:30 p.m. on May 27.
