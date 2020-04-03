Patrick County authorities have arrested two people believed to be involved in an attempted break-in in the Fairystone area.
Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said video surveillance captured two individuals trying multiple times to break-in at the 57 Pit Stop on March 26, at approximately 6:30 a.m.
The pair tried pulling open the door with a strap tied to a vehicle and fired into the door with a shotgun. When they failed to gain access to the building, they left.
Around 10:30 that night, Master Deputy Winfred made a traffic stop, and the two people in the vehicle were armed with two sawed-off shotguns.
The guns and vehicle were seized, and police arrested Nicholas Giles Cameron, 21, address unknown, and a juvenile whose name and age was not released.
Cameron has been charged with attempted breaking and entering with a deadly weapon and possession burglary tools and has been held without bond in the Patrick County jail.
Petitions against the juvenile have been obtained for attempted breaking and entering with a deadly weapon and possession of a sawed-off shotgun.
Smith said more weapons charges are expected to be filed.
In an unrelated case, a juvenile from North Carolina has been charged with multiple felonies, including carjacking, armed robbery and breaking and entering, related to an incident at a residence on Little Dan River Road in Claudville on March 28.
Smith said shortly after noon someone kicked open the door of the house, and a female inside threatened the person with a knife. The person fled in a vehicle with two other people in it.
Smith said the juvenile who has been charged had been involved in an ongoing dispute with a man who lives at the house.
After fleeing the scene, the car with the three people in it stopped by the side of the road less than a mile away, and one of the three stole a truck and, at gunpoint, robbed a man who was mowing nearby.
The following day, a Guilford County deputy in North Carolina spotted the stolen truck and conducted a traffic stop. The same juvenile was found to be driving and was arrested without incident.
Smith said because the person is a juvenile, the extradition process if more difficult than it is with an adult.
Commonwealth's Attorney Stephanie Vipperman is now working with the the Guilford County District Attorney’s Office to bring the juvenile back to Virginia to face the felony charges, Smith said.
