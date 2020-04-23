Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry confirmed Thursday afternoon that a person in Henry County had been attacked and bitten by two dogs that also killed her dog.
Those two dogs, a pair of Great Danes, are now in quarantine, and no charges have been filed.
According to a Henry County animal exposure report, on April 16 a female was walking her dog on Autumn Drive in Collinsville when the Great Danes barked at her.
After she got past the area where the Great Danes were located, the report says, the dogs left that area, although the report does not specify if there was an enclosure or barrier.
One dog bit her on the arm, and the other dog bit her on the ear. Both dogs then attacked the dog she was walking and killed it.
The female, whose age was not disclosed, was treated at Sovah-Martinsville, but the severity of her injuries were not stated.
The breed and size of her dog were not diclosed.
Perry said his department had been talking with her and the owner of the dogs to determine whether any charges would be filed and what would be done with the dogs.
The report describes one of the Great Danes as a black female named “Mali,” older than 1 year and larger than 50 pounds. The other dog is a black-and-white male named “Buddy” and is also older than 1 and large.
Both dogs have been quarantined at the Henry County Animal Shelter.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.