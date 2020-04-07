An altercation that turned physical in Martinsville sent two men to the hospital on Monday night.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Martinsville Police Department responded about 10:16 when the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call that two people were fighting at Northview Gardens Apartments, which are located at 755 Stultz Road in Martinsville, a Henry County Sheriff’s Office release stated.
Officers encountered Marvin Antonio Pritchett, 39, of 848 Katherine St., Martinsville, and Bernard Boswell, 46, of 755 Stultz Road, who they determined were involved in an ongoing dispute.
Pritchett is alleged to have driven to Boswell’s home, and the two had become involved in an altercation in the parking lot, the release said.
Boswell is alleged to have cut Pritchett on the neck, and Pritchett is alleged to have struck a female with whom he has a child. That woman was not named in the release.
Pritchett was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he underwent surgery for non-life-threatening injuries, and Boswell was transported to Sovah Health-Martinsville, where he was treated and released. The nature and cause of his injuries was not disclosed.
No charges have been filed against either man, but the incident remains under investigation by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Henry County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
Anyone having information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.
