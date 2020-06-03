Two teenagers have been arrested in relation to the shooting death of Skyler Derrick Bryant, 20, of 120 Primrose Drive, in Bassett late Tuesday morning
Capt. T.S. Barker with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 15-year-old male has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated juvenile felon.
A 17-year-old male has been charged with felony homicide. Additionally, both have been charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a robbery.
The sheriff’s office withheld the names because they are juveniles.
Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene of a wreck that happened at 11:53 a.m. just yards beyond the Martinsville city line, the sheriff’s office reported.
County and city officers responding to the scene found a 2008 Ford Focus that had collided with a chain-link fence along Erwin Street. A knocked-over street sign sprawled across the lawn at the scene showed the path of the car.
There was a “subject in the vehicle,” said Sheriff Lane Perry. “Rescue came to check him, but he had succumbed to an injury that appears to be a gunshot wound.”
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia has determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound and the manner of death has been ruled a homicide. Both teenagers are in the custody of the W.W. Moore Juvenile Detention Facility in Danville.
Anyone with any additional information about the incident is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME)276-632-7463. The Crimestoppers program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime.
The nature of the crime and substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
