SANVILLE — A Snow Creek woman has died after being found unresponsive and wounded in her vehicle in the parking lot of the Dollar General Store on Monday.
The victim was identified as Adrianne Ruth Martin, 37, of 7 Blue Spruce Dr. in Snow Creek, a release from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office stated.
The 911 center received a call at about 4:36 p.m. to send help to the Dollar General Store at 3874 Stones Dairy Road.
Deputies found the woman identified as Martin unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound, inside a blue Honda sports-utility vehicle in the parking lot, and citizens were performing CPR.
The Bassett Volunteer Rescue Squad arrived, and Martin was transported to Sovah-Martinsville Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia has determined Martin died of a gunshot wound, the release from the sheriff’s office said, and the manner of death remains under investigation.
The store was closed while officers investigated the scene.
A man at the storefront identified himself as the husband of one of the store employees and said his wife had asked him to come to the store after the shooting occurred and to tell any customers that the store would be closed for the remainder of the day.
At least one deputy was inside the closed store talking with employees after the incident occurred.
Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
