Law enforcement officers are looking for a vehicle that is missing from a house in Henry County where a dead body was found this morning.
Virginia State Police spokesperson Rick Garletts said in a press release that troopers are investigating a homicide in the 1300 block of Wingfield Orchard Road, where a female’s body was discovered.
Other than confirming that the death was a homicide, Garletts did not name the female, the cause of death or exactly how the body was discovered.
But law enforcement officers are looking for a 2010 Red Jeep Compass, with a Virginia Registration of VFV 5461 that is missing from that house.
Garletts said in the release that the Henry County Sheriff’s Office contacted VSP at approximately 10 a.m. to assist in the investigation.
VSP, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Division are handling the case.
Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry did not say in a text message why but that "the investigation is being handled by the Virginia State Police."
Garletts said in response to a follow-up email from the Bulletin that he did not know who discovered the body or why the VSP was brought into the case.
“I don't have any of those answers right now,” he wrote “I will release more information when it is provided to me.”
The sheriff's office's forensic crime scene investigation unit and its canine unit were at the scene, along with various HCSO patrol vehicles. No fire or rescue vehicles were spotted.
VSP asks anyone with information on the location of Jeep to call 800-542-5959.
This report will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.