Two men wanted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office on charges they broke into a man’s hotel room Thursday night, assaulted him and stole his property have been arrested.
Diagano Bellano, 49, of 415 Virginia St. in Martinsville and Thomas Eugene Doran, 67, of 3615 Cash Dr. in Winston-Salem, N.C., were arrested in Winston-Salem on four charges related to the incident at the Kings Court Motel, 6570 Greensboro Road in Ridgeway, a sheriff’s office release said.
William Gray Phillips, 39, of Ridgeway told deputies he was in his room at the motel about 9 p.m. when two men broke open the door, assaulted him and took his cell phone, tablet, computer, television, Bluetooth speaker and $15 in cash.
Phillips received minor injuries, and the two suspects left the motel in a vehicle, the release said.
Deputies say Bellano and Doran are charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit robbery (a felony), felony robbery, felony grand larceny and petit larceny (a misdemeanor).
The two now are awaiting extradition to Henry County.
The sheriff’s office continues to investigate and asks that anyone with information regarding this case to call 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.
