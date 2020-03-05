Martinsville Police are investigating a robbery that occurred around midnight Thursday at the Neighborhood Market, 707 Memorial Blvd. N.
Police Chief Eddie Cassidy confirmed Thursday morning that two males wearing masks and dark clothing entered the convenience store and demanded cash from a cashier. One of the robbers indicated he had a gun in his pocket.
After the cashier gave the robbers an undisclosed amount of money, the two men fled on foot.
Investigators responded and processed the scene for evidence.
Cassidy said police are working to identify the suspects and are searching for them.
MPD asks that anyone with information about this case to please contact, Sgt. Durham at 276-403-5330 or Crime Stoppers at 276-632-7463. Information that leads to the arrest and conviction of suspect(s) in this case could receive a reward of up to $2,500.
