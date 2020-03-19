A Jeep that Virginia State Police says was involved in a drag race Tuesday night, set off a high-speed chase that ended when it slammed into an oncoming car on Memorial Boulevard, sending two people to the hospital Tuesday night.
The chase began at 8:58 p.m. when Virginia State Police attempted to stop a 2012 Jeep Cherokee with Oklahoma license plates. A chase ensued southbound on Virginia Avenue, and radio traffic from one of the pursuing officers indicated speeds were approaching 100 mph.
"Our trooper witnessed a drag race,"VSP Public Information Officer Sgt. Garletts said. "A Jeep Cherokee and a motorcycle involved."
Garletts said the motorcyclist stopped, but the driver of the Jeep tried to get away. The trooper attempted to pursue the Jeep but lost site of the vehicle in traffic and broke off the chase.
The officer went back to find the motorcycle and was notified of a crash at Fayette Street and Memorial Boulevard.
"Turns out it was the same Jeep," Garletts said.
At the intersection of Memorial Boulevard and Fayette Street, the Jeep collided nearly head-on with a white, 4-door sedan.
Airbags were deployed on both vehicles, and two occupants of the sedan were transported to Sovah-Martinsville.
Neither the details of their injuries nor the status of their care is known, although Garletts confirmed a statement on Wednesday afternoon from Martinsville Police Deputy Chief Rob Fincher that both victims are alive.
The Jeep came to rest in the parking lot of Womack Electronics, and the driver fled on foot. The Martinsville Police K-9 unit was brought in, and a search began.
Fincher said a suspect was apprehended, but deferred any details of the arrest to Garletts.
Garletts said Thursday he did not have the name or charges filed against the person arrested.
There also has been no release of the name of the Jeep’s owner.
Virginia State Police were investigating the Jeep and giving particular attention to the contents located in the rear of the vehicle.
Both northbound and southbound lanes of Memorial Boulevard were closed while debris spread over a wide area was being removed by a Martinsville Public Works crew.
The road was remained closed around 11 p.m. Tuesday as wreckers remained onsite awaiting police investigators to finish processing the scene and allow them to remove the vehicles.
